Kings' George Hill: Will be rested Sunday vs. Wizards
Hill will be rested for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.
Both Hill and Zach Randolph will be rested Sunday as the Kings will presumably phase in some younger players. Expect both veterans to return to availability Tuesday in Indianapolis, but on Sunday, the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin Jackson could each see increased minutes in Hill's absence
