Hill will sit out Monday's game against the Magic for rest, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

The Kings continue to alternate resting their veterans and Hill will once again take his turn on the sidelines Monday. He should be back as soon as Thursday's tilt with Miami, though in the meantime, look for the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield to see added minutes.