Kings' George Hill: Will be rested Tuesday
Hill will sit out Monday's game against the Magic for rest, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
The Kings continue to alternate resting their veterans and Hill will once again take his turn on the sidelines Monday. He should be back as soon as Thursday's tilt with Miami, though in the meantime, look for the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield to see added minutes.
More News
-
Kings' George Hill: Not in starting five Friday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will rejoin starting five Wednesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Role will be diminished•
-
Kings' George Hill: Moving to bench role Monday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 21 in return to action•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...