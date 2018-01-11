Kings' George Hill: Will play Thursday
Hill (personal) is back with the team and is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Areareports.
Hill missed the last three games, as he was away from the team following the birth of his daughter over the weekend. However, he's since rejoined the Kings and is fully expected to play in Thursday's contest. While it hasn't been confirmed, Hill will have a good chance of jumping right back into the starting lineup alongside De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt, though that will be something to monitor up until tip-off. However, considering he wasn't dealing with any sort of injury, Hill should be good for a full workload right away. Look for guys likes Fox and Buddy Hield to lose a few minutes with Hill back in the lineup.
