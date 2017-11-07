Kings' George Hill: Will play Tuesday
Hill (personal) will play Tuesday against the Thunder, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Hill missed Saturday's game due to a personal issue, but returned Monday for the team's practice. Hill will likely return to the starting lineup, moving De'Aaron Fox back to the bench.
