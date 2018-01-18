Hill will re-enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Hill came off the bench for Monday's game, as the Kings wanted to give Bogdan Bogdanovic some run with the top unit. While Bogdanovic will remain in the starting lineup, the Kings will shift him over to small forward and send Garrett Temple to the bench. That allows Hill to start at shooting guard, though coach Dave Joerger recently indicated that he's going to try and get his younger players more playing time for the remainder of the season, so Hill still may not see a typical starter's workload. With uncertainty over his role in the rotation, fantasy owners should temper expectations for Hill moving forward.