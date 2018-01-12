Kings' George Hill: Will start Thursday
Hill will get the start Thursday against the Clippers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Hill's been out the past three games following the birth of his daughter, however he is back and returning to the starting lineup. With the absence being for a personal reason, there should be no restrictions on hill. His return could cause De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield to see decreased minutes.
