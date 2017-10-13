Kings' George Hill: Won't play Friday
Hill (groin) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Hill left Thursday's game against the Clippers after suffering the injury. He should be considered questionable for the team's regular-season opener until further information emerges.
