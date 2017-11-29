Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Assigned to G-League
Papagiannis was assigned to the G-League's Reno Bighorns on Wednesday, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Papagiannis has struggled to find playing time this season, resulting in just 25 total minutes played across four appearances. By sending him to the G-League, he can gain some more in-game experience.
