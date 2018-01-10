Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Assigned to G-League
Papagiannis (illness) was assigned to the G-League's Reno Bighorns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
It's unclear if Papagiannis has recovered from his illness, though it won't be at the NBA level. He's played in just nine games for the Kings this season, averaging 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds across 7.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Out Tuesday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Sent back to G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from Reno•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Reassigned to G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start