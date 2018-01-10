Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Assigned to G-League

Papagiannis (illness) was assigned to the G-League's Reno Bighorns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

It's unclear if Papagiannis has recovered from his illness, though it won't be at the NBA level. He's played in just nine games for the Kings this season, averaging 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds across 7.8 minutes per game.

