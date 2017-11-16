Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Assigned to G-League

Papagiannis was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Papagiannis played a season-high 11 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Hawks, posting four points, two rebounds and one steal. However, that was more or less because of the game being a blowout and he'd only played in three of the previous 13 games. He'll head to the G-League to work on his development while playing on a full workload.