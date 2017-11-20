Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Back from G-League
Papagiannis was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The second-year big man has not been a part of the Kings' regular rotation this season and has appeared in only four NBA games, logging a total of just 26 minutes. He'll likely continue to shuttle between Sacramento and Reno throughout the season.
More News
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Assigned to G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Sent to G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Fills out stat sheet Friday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Bench-leading scoring total Friday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: MRI reveals gluteus maximus bruise•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...