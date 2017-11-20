Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Back from G-League

Papagiannis was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The second-year big man has not been a part of the Kings' regular rotation this season and has appeared in only four NBA games, logging a total of just 26 minutes. He'll likely continue to shuttle between Sacramento and Reno throughout the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories