Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Bench-leading scoring total Friday

Papagiannis provided 10 points (5-8 FG), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason loss to the Spurs.

The seven-footer's scoring led the second unit, allowing him to modestly build on the eight points he'd posted in the preseason opener last Monday. Papagiannis made his presence felt on multiple occasions last season as the campaign wound down, posting six double-digit scoring efforts and a pair of double-doubles in the last 13 games. While he offers an abundance of size down low, his path to playing time to start the season remains unclear, given the Kings' diverse array of big men.