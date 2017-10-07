Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Bench-leading scoring total Friday
Papagiannis provided 10 points (5-8 FG), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason loss to the Spurs.
The seven-footer's scoring led the second unit, allowing him to modestly build on the eight points he'd posted in the preseason opener last Monday. Papagiannis made his presence felt on multiple occasions last season as the campaign wound down, posting six double-digit scoring efforts and a pair of double-doubles in the last 13 games. While he offers an abundance of size down low, his path to playing time to start the season remains unclear, given the Kings' diverse array of big men.
More News
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: MRI reveals gluteus maximus bruise•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Suffers hip contusion Friday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Posts 13 points, seven boards Tuesday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Snags 10 rebounds in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Submits 13 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Solid showing on the boards Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...