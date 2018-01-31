Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Dishes four assists in Tuesday's win

Papagiannis provided two points (1-2 FG), four assists, two rebounds, and one block in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Pelicans.

Papagiannis matched his career high in assists and filled in well off the bench with Willie Cauley-Stein (knee) and Skal Labissiere (shoulder) sidelined. With Cauley-Stein set to miss at least one more game, the 20-year-old sophomore might make his 16th appearance of 2017-18 on Friday against the Warriors, this after playing in 22 games in 2016-17.