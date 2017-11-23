Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Doesn't play Wednesday

Papagiannis (abdomen) was expected to be available Wednesday against the Lakers but did not see the floor.

The Kings didn't offer much clarity, but Papagiannis appeared to be a DNP-CD, as has frequently been the case this season. The second-year big man had been battling a minor abdominal issue of late, but he's only appeared in four games on the season, totaling 26 minutes of mostly garbage-time play.