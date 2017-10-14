Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Fills out stat sheet Friday
Papagiannis produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.
The Greek seven-footer closed out preseason with another strong effort, his second double-digit scoring tally in four exhibitions. Papagiannis may have a somewhat difficult time eclipsing the 16.1 minutes per game he logged last season due to a solid collection of big men on the Kings roster, but his considerable potential and youth should nevertheless help him carve out a consistent role on a rebuilding squad.
