Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Out Tuesday
Papagiannis will not be available Tuesday against the Lakers due to an illness, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Papagiannis was recalled from the G-League on Saturday, but has not seen any playing time in the two games since. Thus, his absence Tuesday will not have an affect on the Kings' rotation.
