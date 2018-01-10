Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Out Tuesday

Papagiannis will not be available Tuesday against the Lakers due to an illness, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Papagiannis was recalled from the G-League on Saturday, but has not seen any playing time in the two games since. Thus, his absence Tuesday will not have an affect on the Kings' rotation.

