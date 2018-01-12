Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Plays 25 minutes in G League game
Papagiannis (illness) suited up Thursday for the G League's Reno Bighorns in their 118-113 win over the Maine Red Claws, finishing with 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes.
Papagiannis fell ill earlier in the week and was unavailable for the Kings' loss Tuesday to the Lakers, but he recovered in time to play for Sacramento's G League affiliate two days later. It's expected that the center will be called up to the NBA squad in the near future, but he's unlikely to be a regular fixture in head coach Dave Joerger's rotation. Papagiannis has appeared in just nine games for the Kings this season, seeing no more than 12 minutes in any contest.
More News
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Assigned to G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Out Tuesday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Sent back to G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from Reno•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Reassigned to G-League•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...