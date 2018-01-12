Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Plays 25 minutes in G League game

Papagiannis (illness) suited up Thursday for the G League's Reno Bighorns in their 118-113 win over the Maine Red Claws, finishing with 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes.

Papagiannis fell ill earlier in the week and was unavailable for the Kings' loss Tuesday to the Lakers, but he recovered in time to play for Sacramento's G League affiliate two days later. It's expected that the center will be called up to the NBA squad in the near future, but he's unlikely to be a regular fixture in head coach Dave Joerger's rotation. Papagiannis has appeared in just nine games for the Kings this season, seeing no more than 12 minutes in any contest.