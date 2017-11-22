Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Probable with abdominal strain

Papagiannis is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to an abdominal strain.

This is the first we've heard about Papagiannis dealing with an injury. It doesn't appear to be serious, however, considering he's being listed as probable. That said, he's struggled to find playing time this season and can likely be ignored in most fantasy formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories