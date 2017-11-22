Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Probable with abdominal strain
Papagiannis is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to an abdominal strain.
This is the first we've heard about Papagiannis dealing with an injury. It doesn't appear to be serious, however, considering he's being listed as probable. That said, he's struggled to find playing time this season and can likely be ignored in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Back from G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Assigned to G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Sent to G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Fills out stat sheet Friday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Bench-leading scoring total Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...