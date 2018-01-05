Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Reassigned to G-League
Papagiannis was reassigned to the G-League on Friday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The second-year big man has not been a part of the regular rotation this season, and he's been relegated to mostly garbage time minutes over the last few weeks, while racking up a number of DNP-CD's. He'll now head back to the Reno Bighorns for an opportunity at regular playing time in a game setting.
