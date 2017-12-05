Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League
Papagiannis was recalled from the G-League's Reno Bighorns on Tuesday, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
Papagiannis hasn't seen much action in the NBA this season, totaling just 25 minutes of action in four appearances. He's been much more active in Reno, where he's averaging 29.0 minutes per game and is averaging 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds.
