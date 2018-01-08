Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League

Papagiannis was recalled from the G-League Monday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Papagiannis spent just one game with Reno on this most recent stint, posting an impressive 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes Sunday. With the strong performance, he'll earn the promotion back to the big club, though he's still buried on the depth chart and is unlikely see anything more than a handful of minutes at best. He'll remain off the fantasy radar for now.