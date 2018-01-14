Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League
Papagiannis was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Papagiannis will return to the Kings' roster after spending the past few days with the team's G-League affiliate. The reserve center can be left off your fantasy radar, as he's averaging just 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his nine appearances with the NBA squad this season.
