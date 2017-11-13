Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League
Papagiannis was recalled from the G-League's Reno Bighorns on Sunday, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Papagiannis played in two games after being assigned to the G-League, totaling 30 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks across both contests. He'll now rejoin the Kings for their game Monday against the Wizards, where he'll serve as a deep bench option.
