Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from Reno

Papagiannis was recalled from the G-League on Saturday, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Papagiannis was just sent down by the Kings on Friday, but that reassignment will be short lived. The second-year big man has not been a regular member of the rotation so far this season, and figures to continue mainly seeing minutes in garbage time situations.

