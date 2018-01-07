Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Sent back to G-League
Papagiannis was assigned to the G-League on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Papagiannis has seen double-digit minutes just twice this season with the Kings, so he'll be sent on yet another stint to the G-League to give him an extended workload. Look for Papagiannis to continue to move back and forth between the two rosters the rest of the season, though even when he's with the Kings, Papagiannis won't have much fantasy value.
