Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Sent to G-League
Papagiannis was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Papagiannis has made only two appearances this season, averaging two points and one rebound. He'll likely continue to struggle seeing the court this season, if he's recalled from the G-League.
