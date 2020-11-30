Robinson agreed Monday with the Kings on a one-year, minimum deal, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 26-year-old turned in a career-best season in 2019-20, splitting time between the Warriors and 76ers and finishing with averages of 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes per game. Perhaps more impressively, Robinson was efficient as a scorer with 48.6/86.0/39.1 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and three-point range, respectively. The Kings won't be relying on him to play heavy minutes like he did during his time with the Warriors last season, but he should be locked into a key role on the team's second unit.