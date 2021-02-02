Robinson (coach's decision) didn't see the court Monday in the Kings' 118-109 win over the Pelicans.

Robinson hasn't played in either of the Kings' last two contests with head coach Luke Walton rolling out eight- or nine-man rotations the past two games. Sacramento's decision to marginalize Robinson is somewhat surprising, given that he's converted at a career-high 42.4 percent rate from three-point land this season.