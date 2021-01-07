Robinson posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 128-124 win over the Bulls.

The scoring total was a new season high for Robinson, one of three Kings reserves to hit double figures in points. The potential absence of De'Aaron Fox -- who exited early Wednesday due to a hamstring tightness -- may leave some extra shots and minutes up for grabs among the Kings' supporting cast, but Robinson is unlikely to see enough of a boost to be a useful fantasy option outside of deeper leagues.