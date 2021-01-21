Robinson scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), grabbed two rebounds and dished two assists in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers.

Robinson not only paced Kings reserves with his 14 points, he also outscored all Sacramento starters aside from De'Aaron Fox. It was a much-needed effort from the veteran forward after he had failed to register double-digit scoring in each of his previous four contests. Robinson had logged a season-low eight minutes his last time out, but Wednesday's effort may help him maintain a prominent bench role moving forward.