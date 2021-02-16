Robinson had four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in Monday's loss to the Nets.
Robinson has returned to the rotation of late, but he hasn't done much with the increased opportunity. Over his last seven appearances, Robinson is averaging 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 13.9 minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Drops out of rotation•
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Makes impact off bench in loss•
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Scores five off bench•
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Hits double figures off bench•
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Totals eight points Monday•
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Catches on with Kings•