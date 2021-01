Robinson finished with five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and one board in Sunday's 128-123 loss to the Pelicans.

Robinson saw his lowest minute total of the year in the contest, as he turned in his fourth straight game without reaching a double-digit point total. He'll face the Clippers on Wednesday where he'll once again be in a reserve role.