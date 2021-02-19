Robinson is in the starting five for Thursday's game against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Robinson's last start came Feb. 12, when he played 22 minutes and scored three points against the Magic. However, he hasn't done too much even when given increased opportunity. In his last seven games, Robinson has only scored five points on a single occasion.
More News
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Quiet in 22 minutes•
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Drops out of rotation•
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Makes impact off bench in loss•
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Scores five off bench•
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Hits double figures off bench•
-
Kings' Glenn Robinson: Totals eight points Monday•