Robinson scored eight points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and grabbed two rebounds in a loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Robinson tied his season high with eight points in the blowout loss, doing most of his damage from the charity stripe. The veteran hasn't been able to establish much of a role in his first season with Sacramento, sitting out three games and averaging only 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in the contests during which he has seen the court.