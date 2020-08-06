Barnes posted 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal during Thursday's 140-125 win over the Pelicans.

The performance was Barnes' best of the bubble, and his 11th performance of the campaign with at least 22 points. While he can occasionally pop for efforts like this, DFS users know he's more often than not a filler option.