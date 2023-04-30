Barnes totaled four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) across 14 minutes during Sunday's 120-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Barnes was unable to make an impact in the loss, and the team relied on Malik Monk to pick up the slack while Barnes and Kevin Huerter struggled. Barnes' result matched his second-worst total of the season, with the other four-point result also coming against the Warriors back in late October.