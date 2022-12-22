Barnes (quadriceps) will play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Despite injuring his right quadriceps during Monday's loss to Charlotte, the veteran will remain in the lineup versus the Lakers. Barnes is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this year.
