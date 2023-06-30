Barnes has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $54 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

This news comes as no surprise, as Barnes was instrumental in Sacramento's rise up the Western Conference standings. Barnes appeared in all 82 games during the 2022-23 season, averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 three-pointers on 47.3 percent shooting. Look for him to play a significant role once again next season due to his ability to play both forward spots.