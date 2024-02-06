Barnes closed Monday's 136-110 loss to the Cavaliers with 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 30 minutes.

Barnes has compiled seven games of 20-plus points across 49 appearances this season, with five coming in his past seven games. He is averaging 36.0 minutes per night over that span, which combines with his ongoing three-point prowess to form a solid fantasy floor. Barnes will look to carry his momentum into Wednesday's game against Detroit's 28th-ranked defense.