Barnes closed Monday's 136-110 loss to the Cavaliers with 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 30 minutes.

Barnes has compiled seven 20-point games across 49 appearances this season, with five coming in his past seven games. He is averaging a huge 36.0 minute workload over that span, which combines with his ongoing three-point prowess to form a solid fantasy floor. Barnes will look to carry his momentum into Wednesday's game against Detroit's 28th-ranked defense.