Barnes logged 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to the Celtics.
Barnes extended his double-digit scoring streak to 12 games, but he hasn't scored more than 19 points since March 4. Given his lack of production in the defensive categories, Barnes needs prolific offensive numbers to be a true fantasy asset, which just hasn't been the case recently. Since the All-Star break (15 games), Barnes has averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.8 minutes.
