Barnes notched nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 win over Golden State.

Barnes was uninspiring again in the win, scoring in single-digits for the sixth time this season. The fact his value is directly tied to his ability to score, you certainly have a recipe for disaster when that is not happening. He is currently outside the top 150 in standard formats, meaning he should be viewed as a streaming candidate on most nights.