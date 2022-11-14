Barnes notched nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 win over Golden State.
Barnes was uninspiring again in the win, scoring in single-digits for the sixth time this season. The fact his value is directly tied to his ability to score, you certainly have a recipe for disaster when that is not happening. He is currently outside the top 150 in standard formats, meaning he should be viewed as a streaming candidate on most nights.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Bounces back with 20 points in win•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Minimal role Monday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Plug pulled•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Solid as ever in preseason victory•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Limited opportunities in loss•