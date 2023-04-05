Barnes provided 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one assist and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 121-103 victory over New Orleans.

Despite scoring double-digits yet again Tuesday, Barnes failed to get anyone excited with his performance. While the three steals were certainly a nice bonus, given he is averaging just 0.7 per game, it's reasonably safe to assume this was just an outlier. He is technically a standard league asset, although he is also a perfect example of a ranking not necessarily providing a true reflection of a player's impact.