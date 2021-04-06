Barnes dropped 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes Monday in the loss to the Timberwolves.

Barnes struggled to get things going against the Bucks on Saturday but bounced back in a big way Monday, registering his two 20-point effort in his last three contests. Over the last couple weeks, Barnes has been up and down as he five games with less than 10 points and four outings scoring in double figures.