Barnes finished Wednesday's 127-120 win over the Cavaliers with 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes.

Barnes was a non-factor in Monday's loss to the Warriors, going 0-for-4 from the field in a scoreless performance. He shook that off to finish second on Sacramento in scoring Wednesday while leading the Kings with nine boards to come up just shy of a double-double. Barnes had shot a miserable 33.3 percent from the field over his previous five games, so his sharp 6-for-8 line against the Cavs was a welcome sight for both the player and his fantasy managers.