Barnes contributed 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 victory over Toronto.

Barnes didn't turn heads with his scoring figures in this one, but he was pretty efficient and ended just two rebounds shy of posting a double-double. Even though he holds a secondary role on offense in a scheme designed for the likes of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, Barnes has found a way to remain an impactful player on a nightly basis. He's averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in December.