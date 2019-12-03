Kings' Harrison Barnes: Continues solid scoring run
Barnes had 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-106 defeat against the Bulls.
Barnes has scored in double figures in each of his last eight outings, and he has topped the 15-point mark in five of his last six appearances. He seems to be taking on a bigger load offensively with both Marvin Bagley and De'Aaron Fox out through injury. That should lead to an increase on his value at least on a short-term scenario.
