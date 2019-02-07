Kings' Harrison Barnes: Dealt to Sacramento
The Mavericks traded Barnes to the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
News of the deal spread while Barnes was in the midst of playing for Dallas in their 99-93 win over the Hornets, with the 26-year-old finishing his final game with the Mavericks with 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes. With his new team, Barnes appears likely to step in as a starter at either small or power forward, with Nemanja Bjelica likely being the most negatively impacted by his arrival. Though he had been the top offensive complement to Luka Doncic in Dallas with an average of 17.7 points per game, Barnes' usage will probably plummet while he joins a more talented supporting cast in Sacramento. Given Barnes' dearth of production outside of the points category, it could be tough to justify rostering him in 12-team formats if his scoring takes an expected dip.
