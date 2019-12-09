Barnes had 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 win at Dallas.

Barnes has been quite steady, scoring in double digits in all but three games while grabbing multiple rebounds in every single outing this season. He is never going to be Sacramento's go-to guy on offense, but he has taken a bigger role offensively of late. He averages 18.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting and 37.5 percent from deep over his last eight contests (38.3 minutes per game).