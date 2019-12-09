Kings' Harrison Barnes: Decent effort in win
Barnes had 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 win at Dallas.
Barnes has been quite steady, scoring in double digits in all but three games while grabbing multiple rebounds in every single outing this season. He is never going to be Sacramento's go-to guy on offense, but he has taken a bigger role offensively of late. He averages 18.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting and 37.5 percent from deep over his last eight contests (38.3 minutes per game).
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Puts up strong double-double•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Continues solid scoring run•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores season-high 30 points•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Notches 20 points in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Ties season high in scoring•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Leads charge in Brooklyn•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...