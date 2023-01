Barnes accumulated 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 victory over Utah.

Barnes will see more time on the court if he jumps out to a fast start, and he ended up playing 37 minutes while riding a hot hand throughout the game. Barnes also matched his second-highest rebound total of the season in the narrow win.